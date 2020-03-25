Trump Pushes Back Against Green New Deal and Shut Down Folly of U.S. Economy

President Trump has demonstrated a dramatic about-face on his support for a total shutdown of America during a Virtual Town Hall meeting on March 24 which comes in the wake of the President’s attacks on Pompeo’s State Department (which Trump referred to as Pompeo’s “Deep State Department” on March 20).

During his March 24 Virtual Town Hall event, Trump not only called for an end to the economic shutdown which has crippled America’s economy, but also described how he was backed into a wall by teams of “experts” who made it impossible for him to avoid declaring a state of emergency on March 13. This crisis not only ground America’s economy to a halt, while unleashing trillions of dollars to bailout failing banks and corporations.

When asked by Fox News how he reacted to the expert assessment that the whole nation must be shut down to manage Coronavirus, and if he pushed back, the President said:

“We have had flus where we have lost 36 000. We have lost as many as 78 000 people in one year. And they came in and they said to me ‘sir, we’re gonna have to close the country.’ I said ‘what are you talking about?’ … I said we’ve never closed the country before. This never happened before. We are going to take this country that’s fully employed. Where we have 160 million people working, and you’re telling me we have to close it?! And people are gonna go out of business and they are gonna go bankrupt and they’re not gonna have jobs? What are we talking about here? We’ve had viruses before, so this is something new and this is why I say… look I gave it two weeks and we’ll assess at that time, and we’ll give it a little more time if we need a little more time but we have to open this country up!”

Again comparing the several hundred COVID-19 deaths in America to the 36 000 annual deaths caused by the flu, President Trump ridiculed those who believe that it is worth risking thousands or even millions of lives by unleashing chaos and depression, saying:

“Look, you’re gonna lose some people to the flu, but you could loose many more people by putting the country into a massive recession or depression. You’re going to lose many people. You’re going to have suicides by the thousands you’re going to have all sorts of things happen. You’re going to have massive instability. You can’t just say let’s close up the United States of America.”

- Advertisement -

One of the most impressive remarks, the President exposed the nefarious agenda of the Green New Dealers who have tried to use this crisis to take over the $2 Trillion emergency spending bill which he had rejected the night before saying:

“I cancelled the deal last night. I said ‘I’m not going to sign that deal’. Because Nancy Pelosi came in and put a lot of things in the deal that had nothing to do with the workers, that had to do with an agenda that they’ve been trying to get passed for ten years! And I came in and said… there’s no way I’m signing that deal… we almost had a deal the day before… All of a sudden they start throwing all of the little Green New Deal stuff in right? ‘We want green energy and let’s stop drilling oil’. They had things in there that were terrible. Windmills all over the place and all sorts of credits. Windmills. They kill the birds and ruin the real estate right? There were a lot of problems and I said “I’m not signing this deal”.

The Green New Deal and Financial Collapse: Two Sides of the Same Agenda

As this author has reported for years, the Green New Deal and the oncoming economic collapse are two sides of the same coin and both have been carefully planned for many decades as part of a “problem” reaction solution formula currently being promoted by such technocratic zombies as the Bank of England’s Mark Carney, billionaire Green New Dealing Corporatist Michael Bloomberg and their networks of Open Society institutions and Central Banking financiers. In December 2019, Carney, still acting as governor of the Bank of England, called for a new green financial system tied to a new set of values that offers monetary incentives to any action which lowers the world carbon emissions (and implicitly human population). Michael Bloomberg who acted as UN Special Envoy for Climate Action until Carney replaced him in that role in December, also played a strange role alongside Bill Gates and other billionaires of the World Economic Forum co-sponsoring the now infamous Event 201 Global Pandemic exercise just weeks before Carney call for a new economic order. Event 201 was designed explicitly to prepare the world for new global government organizations to solve the “hypothetical” spread of a “novel coronavirus”.

It should come as no surprise that the recent calls by the Federal Reserve and Bank of England to unleash unlimited Quantitative Easing to bailout the multi quadrillion dollar derivatives bubble are not designed to resolve the crisis at all, but only unleash the predicted mass chaos and systemic meltdown that Trump warned about in his public address. With no physical economic system in place to rebuild the world as was the case with FDR’s brilliant 1933 struggle, the only sort of “solution” left available looks more like the sort which was shoved on Germany in 1933.

Although it may appear a bit bleak to read this sort of thing, one must find a glimmer of hope that America’s President (for all his problems) has demonstrated a capacity to think for himself and resist the enormous pressures of the Malthusian Deep State on this important topic not to mention the deep state’s incessant attempts to spark wars with China, Iran and Middle East more generally. We can only hope that Trump has the wits and capacity to manoeuvre America into a position of partnership with China, Russia and other nations of the Multipolar Alliance before it is too late.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation and can be reached at [email protected]