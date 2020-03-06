Syria Condemns US, Turkey for Illegal Infiltration of Officials Into Idlib

DAMASCUS – The Foreign Ministry of the Syrian Arab Republic strongly condemned the United States of America and Turkey for the illegitimate infiltration of American officials into the Arab country’s northwestern Idlib province, partially occupied by US and Turkish-backed terrorists.

“The Syrian Arab Republic denounces and condemns in the strongest terms the thievery and banditry of the US administration and the Turkish regime,” a senior official at the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The source said that the illegitimate infiltration of United States officials into Idlib has been made in collusion with Turkey and reaffirms Washington’s support for Ankara’s aggression in Syria.

“Syria is not surprised by the infiltration of Americans this way after they offered all kinds of support to the terrorist groups, including transporting them into Syria in flagrant violation of all UN resolutions related to combating terrorism,” the official told Syria’s official news agency SANA.

The official added that the United States administration considers itself above international law and United Nations charters which emphasize the respect for states’ sovereignty and non-interference in their affairs. The Syrian official further accused the United States of covering up the crimes of the terrorist groups and hindering their complete elimination despite advances made by the Syrian army against the terrorists.

The comments came after two senior United States officials visited Idlib on Tuesday. US representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft, along with US Special Envoy James Jeffrey, briefly visited Idlib and met with members of the so-called Syrian “moderate opposition”, as well with the so-called White Helmets group.

Syrian Army launched a counter-terrorism offensive in its northwestern province of Idlib and neighboring areas last December, but the campaign “coincided” with a massive deployment of troops and military equipment by Turkey, which is evidently upset by changing conditions on the ground.