Shoigu trolls NATO: Russian Army Combat Potential DOUBLED in past 8 Years

MOSCOW – Since 2012, the combat potential of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation has more than doubled, which allowed Russia to maintain strategic parity with NATO. This was announced today, March 25, by the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu in the Federation Council.

“By 2020, the combat potential of the armed forces has more than doubled, which has allowed us to maintain strategic parity with NATO amid growing military threats,” he said.

He emphasized that large-scale work was completed on the re-equipment of all missile brigades at Iskander complexes. Since 2012, the ground forces have received more than 12 thousand modern types of weapons and equipment.

At the same time, Shoigu drew attention to the fact that the military activity of the North Atlantic Alliance at the borders of Russia is increasing every year.

“The land and sea units of the block are growing. The membership of NATO member countries is expanding. The United States global missile defense system is being deployed, ” he explained.

- Advertisement -

According to the Minister of Defense, parity with NATO was maintained thanks to the large-scale rearmament of the Russian army. Since 2012, the Russian Aerospace Forces and naval aviation received more than 1,400 aircraft and helicopters, and the Navy received more than 190 ships and support vessels.

“The equipment of the troops with modern weapons and equipment was brought up to 68.2%. By the end of the year, it will reach the target of 70%. At the same time, modernity in strategic nuclear forces will exceed 87%, ”he added.

“The malfunction of weapons and equipment in the armed forces is maintained at a level of 94%,” he concluded.

Earlier Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that the military department recognizes shortcomings in its work and problematic issues. But the ways to solve them are taken into account in the plans of the Ministry of Defense for 2019-2025.

According to Shoigu, since 2012, the attractiveness of military service has significantly increased. About 90% of the country’s population trust the Russian army, negative assessments of the activities of the armed forces decreased by 4.5 times.