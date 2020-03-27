Serbia begins Arrests for State of Emergency Violations

BELGRADE – Serbia has begun arrests for violating the state of emergency imposed in the country due to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. Information about this was circulated by Serbian law enforcers, the TANJUG agency reports.

Against the backdrop of the spread of coronavirus infection, the Serbian authorities introduced a state of emergency in the country on March 16. Later it became known that Belgrade has turned to Russia for help in the fight against COVID-19.

According to the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov , this request will not remain unanswered.

“I do not know for sure whether there were any appeals through diplomatic channels. In any case, if there were these appeals, I have no doubt that they will not remain unanswered and will not remain without due attention, especially when it comes to such an important, allied, fraternal country for us as Serbia, ” he said .

A total of 71 new cases of coronaravirus infection have been registered in Serbia by 3pm today, with a total of 528 confirmed, one more has died, with a total of eight casualties, the Ministry of Health said.

From the last report until 3pm, samples of 259 individuals were tested, 71 of which were positive and 188 negative for the new corona virus.

Serbian Defense Minister Alexander Vulin said today that the Army is ready to fulfill every order of its commander-in-chief and every order that comes to the Crisis Staff.

Serbia has ordered mandatory self-quarantine for all non-essential services, and has done so by instituting a 12 hour daily curfew – from 5pm to 5am. Most stores are closed, with grocery and pharmacies open limited hours in the daytime.

The Balkan nation is neither a member of NATO nor the EU, and has closed its borders on all sides. After medical checks, the country has resumed exports of grain.