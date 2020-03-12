Trending

EurasiaFaithHeadline News

Schismatic Russophobic Bigot Appointed Ukrainian Minister of Culture – Vows to Crush Canonical Orthodoxy

Elena Konstantinova for UOJ

By Guest Author
0 1,169

Svetlana Fomenko becomes Acting Minister of Culture

- Advertisement -

Svetlana Fomenko, who previously worked as an assistant to Viktor Yelensky, has become Acting Minister of Culture.

 

On March 10, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Acting Minister of Culture Svitlana Fomenko instead of dismissed Vladimir Borodiansky, reports “Ukrinform”.

Fomenko was Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine for European Integration from August to December 2014. Since 2015, she has been an assistant-consultant to the people’s deputy of Ukraine and the main initiator of anti-church laws, Viktor Yelensky.

After the formation of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk, the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Youth and Sports were reorganized into the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. It was headed by Vladimir Borodiansky, and Svetlana Fomenko was appointed deputy head of this ministry.

As reported earlier, the religious scholar Viktor Yelensky, MP of the 8th convocation from the “People’s Front” party, is the author of a number of anti-church bills, including Bill No. 4128, which regulates the transfer of religious communities to another denomination. Viktor Yelensky stated that if the UOC does not change its name in accordance with the law on renaming the Church, the Ministry of Culture will forcibly do so. He is an active lobbyist for the OCU.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Guest Author717 posts 0 comments

    Views expressed by Guest Authors are their own, and are not reflective of FRN or its editorial team. FRN publishes these for research and educational purposes only. The text is presented for these reasons alone, and absolutely not for purposes related to promoting any of the views expressed herein

    You might also like More from author
    Comments