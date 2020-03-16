Saudi Arabia Detains Almost 300 Officials Over ‘Corruption’ Amid Royal Power Struggle

RIYADH – Authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia detained 298 public officials in a new alleged “anti-corruption push” amid reports that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is seeking to get rid of potential rivals to the Saudi Wahhabi throne.

- Advertisement -

A Saudi “anti-corruption body” known as Nazaha announced on Sunday that it had arrested 298 government officials for crimes such as “bribery, embezzlement and abuse of power” involving a total of 379 million riyals ($101 million), PressTV reported.