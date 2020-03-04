RUSSIAN MOD: Turkey has Broken Sochi Agreement, Supports Terrorism in Syria

MOSCOW [SANA] – The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the Turkish regime clearly violates Sochi Agreement reached with the Russian side, and continues to support and arm terrorist organizations in Idleb, noting that the Western allegations and accusations against the Syrian government are false.

Russian Sputnik News Agency quoted the Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying in a statement Wednesday, that “Western countries and the United Nations never care for the grave violations of Sochi Memorandum of 2018 regarding Idleb which have been committed by Turkey and the terrorist groups there which are represented in the increasing shelling of the neighboring Syrian regions and the Russian Hmeimim base and in strengthening the control of terrorists from the so-called (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham), Turkistani Party and Horas al-Din on the region.”

The statement pointed out that “The West’s fake concerns over the humanitarian situation in the Idleb started only after the Syrian army was forced to launch a military operation in response to a new attack by terrorists in early February, when it was able to implement the provisions of the Sochi Agreement regarding the moving terrorist organizations outside the heavy weapons free region,” he added.

Konashenkov noted that these operations have also enabled ensuring the movement of more than 100,000 civilians along the M5 highway between the largest Syrian cities in Aleppo, Hama and the protection of the surrounding residential areas from attacks.

The statement continued that “Meanwhile, Syrian government has been unfairly accused by the West of alleged “war crimes”, “humanitarian catastrophe”, and “flows of millions of refugees” in Idleb and at the same time publishing photographs of a camp near the Turkish border which was established several years ago as evidence that all terrorists in Idleb have become according to Western media representatives of the “moderate opposition”.

The statement stressed that “No one in the West notices the actions of the Turkish side, which, in violation of international law, has deployed a strike force the size of a mechanized division to Syria’s Idleb in order to ‘enforce the Sochi agreements at any cost’, while public threats to destroy all units of the Syrian Army forces and return the M5 highway to terrorist control are viewed by the United States and Europe as ” legitimate right to defense of the Turkish regime.”

It noted that “amid the total cynicism and the West’s fake concerns over the humanitarian situation in the Idleb de-escalation zone, only the Russian reconciliation center and the legitimate Syrian government deliver to the liberated areas all the needed assistance for local residents daily”.

The statement pointed out that all official Russian appeals to the United Nations and Western countries who provide aid through the Turkish borders, and the questions about the destination of that aid which have been delivered to terrorists, rather than the affected people, remained unanswered.