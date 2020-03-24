RESISTANCE NOT FUTILE: SAA and the Syrian People in Northeastern Syria Expel US Forces

Qamishli, Syria – The residents of a village near the town of Qamishli in northeastern Syria forced the US military convoy to leave the region. The Arabic-language service of SANA news agency reported on Tuesday that a military convoy of 11 armored vehicles intended to enter the village of Hamou but people confronted them with the support of the Syrian Arab Army.

It added that people attacked the US military vehicles with stones, preventing their entry into the village and forcing them to withdraw. In a relevant development last month, residents of two villages of Kharbat Amou and Boyar al-Assi in northeastern Syria staged a protest against the presence of the US troops in the region and hurled stones at the American soldiers, making them retreat from the region.

Residents of the village of Kharbat Amou near Qamishli gathered in support of the regular Syrian army which prevented the traffic of four US military vehicles and hurled stones at the American forces. The US forces fired at the protesters, killing one of the residents of Kharbat Amou and injuring another one from the village of Hamou.

According to the report, the people of the two villages were angered by the American forces’ violent reaction, attacked and damaged the vehicles. The US military men then demanded support from their comrades in nearby areas and were able to flee the scene with their assistance, but some residents of Kharbat Amou said three US fighter jets launched airstrikes on the village after the incident.

Meanwhile, the residents of Boyar al-Assi also attacked the US military vehicles with stones and pulled down the US flag. People in northeastern Syria have long been holding protest rallies against the US presence in Syria, demanding their pullout and delivering full control of the region back to the Syrian army.