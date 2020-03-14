Psychologist explains Russian fearlessness in facing Coronavirus

Residents of Russia are less worried about the coronavirus epidemic, as they are resistant to various difficulties, among which the new infection is not at all the worst.

According to the Nation News publication, clinical psychologist Mikhail Khors came to this conclusion . He noted that over the past 30 years in the history of the country there have been many events that have been associated with serious life or death tests.

“We’ve been through hell and back in the country – the end of the 80s – the beginning of the 90s, and the war in the streets, and the revelry of crime, banditry,” Khors said.

However, he noted that young people are more worried about an outbreak of coronavirus than adults. According to the expert, this is due to the fact that the young generation just does not have such an experience in overcoming adversity. He believes that partly the fault of the parents themselves, who are trying to limit their children from the realities of life.

- Advertisement -

“As a result, when they enter the real world, they have emotional difficulties: it turns out that it has competition, aggression, restrictions, and they suffer from this,” the psychologist concluded.

According to March 13th data, 45 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia. This is 42 Russians, two Chinese citizens and one Italian. The number of infected around the world exceeded 136 thousand, more than 5 thousand people died.

Businessman Oleg Deripaska called for a 60-day quarantine in Russia in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19.