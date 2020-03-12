Trending

Polish FM Expresses High Hopes for Russia-Poland Reconciliation

By Joaquin Flores
WARSAW – Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Chaputović stated the importance of improving relations with Russia, expressing the hope that the countries will be able to find a common language.

“Poland and Russia are neighboring countries, and normal relations should exist between our politicians and societies. Now these relations cannot be called good, they are tense, but we would like to improve them, ”the politician said in an interview with RBC.

Chaputović emphasized that he was interested in meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He allowed a meeting with a colleague before the Council of Europe ministerial meeting, scheduled for May.

“There is still time to come to an agreement,” he said.

According to the Polish diplomat, Warsaw hopes to restore cooperation with Moscow in the study of history, paying attention to the fact that this work should not become a hostage to attempts to make propaganda from history.

“We would like to carry out a general analysis of documents, to come to a common understanding of historical facts and our relationships,” says Chaputović.

He noted that Poland does not present any conditions for Russia to start a dialogue on historical reconciliation. The diplomat speaks of the need to reduce the intensity of historical disputes, offering to provide an opportunity for professional historians to study documents and verify sources.

Yesterday Chaputović said that the Soviet Union played a leading role in the victory over fascism. The diplomat noted that Warsaw is in solidarity with Moscow’s position on the USSR’s contribution to ending the war.

 

Joaquin Flores1894 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

