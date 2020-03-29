Planetary Hysteria: Manufactured COVID-19 ‘Health Crisis’ Pushes Humanity to Total Shutdown

By Larry Chin for Global Research

The COVID-19 charade is the biggest single disruption of human society in modern history, perhaps ever in human history.

This “health crisis” is a Big Lie. It is the biggest Big Lie in history.

The fabric of societies has been shredded, human interactions have been altered, economies decimated. All based on a manufactured pretext, mass manipulation, and media-inducted mass panic.

Humanity was treated to a similar crippling shock event with false flag event of 9/11, the manufactured global “war on terrorism”. But this one dwarfs all previous events, and all previous wars, including the world wars.

The authorities—global, national, regional, local, community by community—have moved in terrifying lockstep. This is the Deep State, out in the open.

They have crashed every economy. Businesses large and small, shut down and lost, lives and livelihoods at risk. They have imposed every variation of martial law, including the imposition of behavioral martial law, household to household, person to person. Human beings are literal prisoners, “sheltering at home” like caged animals. Those who fail to “heed” home imprisonment are threatened with unprecedented police actions. “Hot spots” such as California and New York remain on strict lockdown, its corrupt governors, eager to commit new untold actions under the cover of “public safety”, offer no hope for reopening while extorting for federal bailout funds. “Non-compliant” businesses in Los Angeles have been threatened with utility shutoffs. Local police refuse to respond to all but “emergency” calls, even while the streets become increasingly deadly. Suicides, violence, civil unrest, looting, rioting, and more are possible as tensions rise.

Is this not the definition of totalitarian oppression?

The speed and scale at which this engineered crash has shut down an entire planet is unprecedented, and awesome in its horror. This conquest was achieved in the span of mere days. With no resistance. Every corner of the globe, every individual, imprisoned mentally as well as physically. All it took was one Big Lie, one Big Fear.

They want the Big Lie and Big Fear to continue: As of this writing, some countries (India), and some US states have now banned hydroxychloroquine, despite strong evidence of its effectiveness (including New York, despite the fact that the state is reporting 10 times the cases and more deaths than the rest of the country) in now hundreds of cases.

What we are living is an unfathomable dystopian nightmare, and it is reality.

Make no mistake. This “health crisis” serves as a cover for a global superpower “economic war” on a scale never experienced before. This war continues to rapidly evolve, rendering analysis difficult, if not impossible. There are numerous agendas at play, and countless players across the political universe in this gargantuan manipulation. Determining who and what are ultimately responsible will be hotly debated as events unfold.

Regardless, all of these individuals—every single one of them, in every nation and on every level down to the world’s cities and towns—must be held accountable for what they have done, and for the carnage that we are currently suffering, the damage that we are each experiencing. There are many agendas and many battles taking place, but the fact is, we—you, I, every human being—-are collateral damage. Cannon fodder. Statistics. Hostages. Guinea pigs.

The central undeniable fact—and the single most terrifying aspect of this entire calamity—is that this is the moment that the ruthless world shapers have longed for. Now they have actually done it.

Is this geared towards total world conquest?

Is this leading us to a world police state?

We are witnessing psychosis, successfully fomented on a planetary scale. Virtually the entire human race has been rendered insane. Media-induced mass fear, panic, hysteria, and hypochondria grip all of humanity.

As the tidal wave of panic overwhelms all of life itself, people become oblivious to facts, oblivious of clear evidence that they have been and continue to be criminally manipulated, exploited, and controlled.

Even the most ardent and obsessed crisis watchers misinterpret, deny or ignore rational data, and embrace any convoluted interpretation of statistics that suit them. They seem to enjoy the “fear porn” and their own hysteria, and seek justification and approval for their madness.

The threat posed by COVID-19 itself is relatively low based on most current known information (and against information from previous pandemics). Although there has remained a legitimate risk for older people with weakened immune systems and pre-existing conditions, the disease is “survivable” according to every metric to date.

In the White House press conference of 23 March 2020, US Vice President and Coronavirus task force leader Mike Pence stated that “9 of 10 people who think they have coronavirus, do not even have it” .

Even now, with hysteria at earth-shattering maximum, even including the worst actual infection and death counts, the outlandish projections of a few weeks ago have not materialized. Yet the media continues to trumpet 80% infection rates and other hyperbolic fantasies to push maximum panic, to justify new police state measures and more public submission.

Easily rendered compliant and submissive, the mobs echo the fearmongering propaganda. We need “testing”! We need vaccines! We need draconian “public health” controls! We need more and more “social distancing”. We need to “change life as we know it” permanently, “for our own good”. We must burrow deeply into the safest crevices in our homes, never to emerge, lest someone “infected” even look at our direction.

In locked down communities across the world, self-righteous new social justice warriors—militant New Age collectivists—are taking it upon themselves to behave like Red Guards on steroids, “enforcing” the proper “social distancing”, reporting on fellow individuals who “fail to comply”, demanding new police enforcement of this new “distancing” paradigms, while also echoing the talking points of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Big Pharma, and their chosen political idols—the very agents at the source of this “crisis”.

The propaganda has been so effective, so overwhelming —everywhere, inescapable—that it has robbed even “intelligent” people of their faculties, to the point that they cannot stop obsessing, and will not stop chattering about COVID-19.

The masses enthusiastically parrot, “It’s going to get worse before it gets better!”, almost rooting for the virus to become worse, and rejecting the facts that show that the “crisis” was an overblown Big Lie to begin with.

They do not seem to notice or care that various populations and nations (China, South Korea and others) are well into full recovery. Barring some new manufactured twist or super mutation, COVID-19, like any virus, will run its course and be done, perhaps in a matter of months. Yet the petrified and the paranoid do not want to believe or hope for this strong likelihood.

How will future history books depict this lowest moment in human history? A planet full of weak, submissive, cowardly sheeple, quaking in fear, begging to have their liberties and freedoms taken from them, begging to be controlled, begging to be permanently enslaved.

Human society, more technologically advanced than ever before, stupider, more brain-addled and weaker than ever before.

This is indeed a global pandemic: a pandemic of insanity. Of evil, and the most massive brainwashing operation in history. Who but a tiny fraction of humanity is even asking questions, while the jackboot of all jackboots crushes our collective throats?

“Social distancing”? “Self-quarantine”? “Six feet rule”? “Shelter in place”? Voluntary monitoring and tracking? These are concepts straight out of science fiction novels depicting failed societies and apocalypse.

Submissive collectivism, militantly enforced as well as self-imposed. Indeed, we are watching our societies fail, from both top-down and bottom up.

The powers that be are trying to create a “unifying event”. “Unify against the virus”. But the “crisis” is a deception. The masses are “unifying” around their own servitude, their own destruction.

We should indeed be unifying. Against the brainwashing and deception. Against all of those who are using it for their unsavory and brutal purposes, who are literally killing us now, and who are even withholding cures, aid, and relief. Against the sheeple who enable and accept the surrender of our every freedom.

“We are in this together”? No. We are not. And should not be.

Irreparable damage has been done. Precedents have been set, some irreversibly.

Even once recovery comes, this crisis has proven that “we” are not in control. “They” are, and they are powerful enough to have totally and literally conquered all of humanity—us, you and me— in mere days and weeks. The masses have not only spinelessly and unquestioningly capitulated, they are begging for more.

Wake up. Wake up now.

