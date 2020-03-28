Over 500 NYPD Members Test Positive for Coronavirus, First Employee Death Reported

New York, United States of America – More than 500 members of the New York Police Department (NYPD) tested positive for the coronavirus as the illness savages New York City. The NYPD announced on Friday that 552 members have tested positive for COVID-19, including 442 uniformed officers and 70 civilian members.

Another 4,111 NYPD uniformed employees were reported to be on sick leave, accounting for 11.4 percent of the department’s uniformed workforce, The Hill reported. The new figures are a jump from earlier this week when 211 NYPD members tested positive for the highly contagious virus.