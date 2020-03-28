New Anti-Iran Sanctions in the time of Covid-19? US Economic Terrorism

In a Friday tweet, Miryousefi wrote, “Imposing new sanctions while Iranians are fighting #COVID19, & amidst a growing number who are advocating ending US #economicterrorism on Iran, is simply another example of an inhuman US policy, driven by “Secretaries of Hate” toward Iran.#Medicalterroris.”

The United States has imposed new sanctions against 20 companies, officials and individuals in Iran and Iraq, despite growing global pressure on the US to end sanctions on Iran as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday the sanctions freeze any US-held assets of those designated and generally bar Americans from doing business with them.

Over the past week, the international community has been making calls on the US to lift the illegal sanctions, which have hampered Tehran’s access to lifesaving medical supplies as the country is trying to contain the coronavirus and help treat the patients.

Meanwhile, Iran has roundly denounced the US claims for sending aid as hypocritical, saying if the US genuinely sought to help, it should lift its sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.