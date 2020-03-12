Military Expert: Turkey Using Ceasefire in Idlib to Reequip Terrorists

DAMASCUS/ANKARA – A prominent Syrian general and military expert warned that Turkey’s continued support for the terrorist groups and their equipment with new war tools will lead to the inevitable collapse of the newly brokered ceasefire in Idlib, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin signed last Thursday.

“The information in the past few days indicates that Turkey is reinforcing the terrorists and their military equipment since signing a ceasefire agreement between the Turkish and Russian presidents,” General Mohammad Abbas told the Arabic-language al-Manar news channel on Tuesday.

General Mohammad Abbas added that Turkey has supplied the Idlib-based terrorist groups with different weapons in addition to electronic warfare equipment for jamming Syria’s air defense systems. General Abbas also noted that Ankara’s measures mean preparedness for new attacks to regain control of areas liberated by the SAA (Syrian Arab Army).

The terrorist groups in the Idlib province of northwestern Syria have breached the ceasefire at least 33 times since Thursday, Russia’s Reconciliation Center in Humeimem announced on Monday. The terrorists stationed in the province have violated the truce 8 times over the past 24 hours, the Russian Reconciliation Center said, adding that the total number of ceasefire violations has reached 33 since Thursday.

The Russian Reconciliation Center in Humeimem had previously announced that the Turkey-backed terrorist groups had violated ceasefire 6 times on Friday and 19 times on Saturday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday had agreed on a ceasefire in the Idlib province.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that Moscow and Ankara had voiced readiness to continue cooperation on Syria within the Astana Talks framework. The two sides also agreed on monitoring the de-escalation zone and conducting joint patrols in towns near Idlib, as well as within the city itself. Meanwhile, the Syrian Arab Army has already voiced readiness to respond to any terrorists’ ceasefire violations.

