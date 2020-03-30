Mike Pompeo Says COVID-19 is a “Live Exercise” – Trump Retorts “They should have let us know”

FRN EDITORIAL CORRECTION 3-31-20 – Upon close hearing and the broader context of the video, it is clear that Trump says ‘they should have let us know’, and it is in response to China’s initial response. We have changed the headline to reflect this, thought we understand thousands of readers have come upon this with an incorrect transcription that was inherent in the INTELLIHUB article which we reproduced. We have not changed the below, as it is not our work. However, FRN affirms our commitment to scrutiny and vetting sources. Despite this correction, it is nevertheless clear that Pompeo is saying that ‘We are in a live exercise‘ in relation to this epidemic. – J. Flores for the FRN Editorial Team

By Shepard Ambellas

Can someone please explain exactly what is going on here?

WASHINGTON (INTELLIHUB) — United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a slip of the tongue while addressing the American people from the White House when he stated that COVID-19 is a live military exercise.

“This is not about retribution,” Pompeo explained. “This matter is going forward — we are in a live exercise here to get this right.”

@realDonaldTrump is mad that the deep state took control through Continuity of Government, there has been a coup? pic.twitter.com/GcrjNNvVsc #Covid_19 #CoronavirusPandemic #MartialLaw — Shepard Ambellas (@ShepardAmbellas) March 21, 2020

With a disgusted look on his face, President Trump replied: “You should have let us know.”

Live Exercise meaning (from Wikipedia): “A military exercise or war game is the employment of military resources in training for military operations, either exploring the effects of warfare or testing strategies without actual combat. This also serves the purpose of ensuring the combat readiness of garrisoned or deployable forces prior to deployment from a home base.”

What is actually going on here? Does the White House care to explain?

