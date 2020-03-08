Mexico tries to eradicate violence against indigenous women

Violence in Mexico against indigenous women is exacerbated daily, and discrimination based on gender, ethnicity and economic status is often unpunished.

In recent years, the violence of gender in Mexico has reached alarming figures, and the wave of femicide has soared to record 1,010 victims only in 2019.

Statistics reflect the potential danger of being a woman in Mexico , something that gets worse when women belong to an original community.

Violence against indigenous women is aggravated on a daily basis, and discrimination based on gender, ethnicity and economic status is often unpunished.

A study on Gender Violence against Women in Indigenous Regions of Mexico, conducted by the Center for Research in Social Anthropology and the National Council of Science and Technology, reports that this phenomenon occurs in a system of multiple structures of oppression where they are enhanced the disadvantages, exclusions and inequalities of indigenous women, until they become the most violent.

In April 2016, Karina, a 13-year-old girl whose mother is a hundred percent indigenous woman, was left abandoned on the Mexico-Puebla highway. His case to date has not registered progress and there is no single detainee.

In February 2020, the case of Paty, another 12-year-old indigenous girl who had been raped and killed in a place between San Martín and the Nachij community, caused feminist outrage by not having media coverage, or with the opinion public.

The cases of indigenous women who are now violent go unnoticed in the media and in the Prosecutors, where there is little specialization to deal with these cases.

According to the Mountain Human Rights Center (CDHM) Tlachinollan, in the entire Mountain region, composed of 19 municipalities, there is only one specialized public ministry responsible for addressing cases of sexual and gender-based violence.

“Many of the victims who leave from their communities face a long viacrucis to reach the city of Tlapa, the lack of personnel is widespread, since there are no legist doctors, psychologists or expert interpreters that can be accessed immediately , so the vast majority of women prefer not to report and if they do, they assume a high risk that cases will go unpunished due to the lack of evidence to the lack of evidence, ”says the Human Rights organization.

Mexican activist Frida Guerrera refers that despite the role of local media and social networks, the femicide of indigenous women has increased in Oaxaca, Chiapas, Guerrero, Veracruz, the State of Mexico and Puebla.

The situation has led to the creation of various mechanisms and organizations to protect the rights of indigenous women. Among them, the National Coordinator of Indigenous Women (CONAMI) has contributed throughout Mexico to have an autonomous space formed by and for women from indigenous communities.

This and other organizations advocate comprehensive public policies based on international human rights instruments on women and indigenous peoples.

Likewise, participation in decision-making is defended so that indigenous women are able to decide on their future.