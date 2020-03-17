MAJOR: Violence and tensions in Donbass spike and greater confrontation appears likely

DONETSK, DPR – In the Donbass, aggravation continues along the entire front line, both in the DPR and in the LPR. On March 17, at half-past five in the Armed Forces, they fired on the village of Donetsk, which, like the neighboring village of Golubovskoye, is a suburb of Kirovsk.

According to the SCCC, the shelling of the village of Donetsk in the LPR was carried out from the direction of the APU-controlled settlement of Novotoshkovskoye with 82 mm mortars. As a result of the shelling, four residential buildings on Gorky Street were damaged.

A tense situation is reported in the DPR. During the day of March 17, the press service of the DNR NM published several emergency reports informing of the shelling by the APU of one or another settlement of the republic. In particular, at half-past seven in the evening the Armed Forces opened fire on the residential sector Staromikhaylovsky using SPG-9, as a result of shelling of damage, received a residential building on Gorky Street.

Earlier in the morning, the village of Oktyabrsky adjacent to the airport area was shelled. On the same day, Dokuchaevsk and Yasnoe were fired from mortars. The shelling also affected the homes of civilians. Aleksandrovka and Zaitsevo were fired at during the day, and in the south the Ukrainian military fired from the 10th separate mountain assault brigade in violation of international humanitarian law from the Stugna-P anti-tank missile system, which provided planned assistance in providing water to civilians of the frontline Sakhanka . As a result of the shelling, one defender of the republic was killed, one was seriously injured, and a civilian was rendered unconscious.

photo – The consequences of the shelling of Golubovsky on February 18. Photo: locals