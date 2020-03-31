MAJOR: US Coronavirus Chief Predicts Millions of Covid-19 Patients in US, Up to 200,000 Victims

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Up to 200,000 people in the United States of America could die of coronavirus and millions of others be infected by the fatal virus, President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned, as the US breaks all deadly records with the number of those infected.

Speaking on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ on Sunday, Fauci said that trying to predict the spread of the virus is akin to chasing a “moving target”. However, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director stated that “between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths” may be coming.

“Looking at what we’re seeing now, I would say between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths. We’re going to have millions of cases,” Fauci noted.

Fauci cautioned that the true toll of the Covid-19 outbreak in the US will sit somewhere between the “best case” and “worst-case” predictions currently doing the rounds. However, he did not say what scenario his own prediction fell under.

While hundreds of thousands of deaths is a dire prediction and stand at odds with President Donald Trump’s optimistic tone during press briefings, Fauci has made even starker predictions earlier this month, warning, “It’s possible” that millions of Americans could die.

As New York nears 60,000 Covid-19 cases, the top infectious diseases expert in the US noted on Sunday, “We have a serious problem in New York, we have a serious problem in New Orleans, and we’re going to be developing serious problems in other areas.”

New York City, Fauci stated, accounts for 56 percent of the country’s new infections, whose Mayor Bill de Blasio warned on Sunday that the city would need hundreds more ventilators in a few days and more masks, gowns and other supplies.

While Covid-19 continues to ravage the US, with the infected spread across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, New York City has been hit the hardest. The nation’s most populous city has emerged as the hotspot of the virus with the largest number of fatalities within US borders. Covid-19 deaths in New York State rose by more than 230 overnight, bringing the Empire State’s total fatalities to nearly 1,000.

New York State has now recorded more than 59,500 infections. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a 14-day travel advisory for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, after the number of combined cases in the tri-state area passed 65,000.

Margaret Harris, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO), stated on Tuesday that the amount of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the United States of America is growing so rapidly that the country has the potential to become the new epicenter of the pandemic.

Several US states and cities have introduced emergency quarantine measures in a bid to stop the spread of the sickness. However, there has been no nationwide lockdown of the kind seen in Italy and France. Officials have declared closures of gyms and movie theaters, as well as new restrictions. In many major cities, bars and restaurants have been told to close or only offer take out and delivery services.

Governors across the country are scrambling to increase hospital capacity, find more protective equipment for the health workers, who are reporting dangerous shortages, and get more ventilators, the life-saving machines to allow seriously ill patients to breathe, which are also in short supply.

While Trump stated that he wanted the country to lift restrictions by Easter, most health experts see it as impossible and rise warnings that the United States’ trajectory is continuing to climb. Fauci had stated that the coronavirus situation in the United States is “going to get worse”.

The United States hit a landmark of more than 143,000 Covid-19 infections, widening the gap over other virus-hit nations as it solidifies its place as the world’s top hotspot for the lethal sickness, with more than 2,500 victims reported so far.