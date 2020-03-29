MAJOR: UK Says Covid-19 NO LONGER a ‘High Consequence Infectious Disease’

The following is an excerpt from the UK’s official release on Gov.UK . Here is the government’s PDF on the subject for our readers’ perusal. – J. Flores

As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious diseases

(HCID) in the UK.

The 4 nations public health HCID group made an interim recommendation in January 2020 to classify

COVID-19 as an HCID. This was based on consideration of the UK HCID criteria about the virus and

the disease with information available during the early stages of the outbreak. Now that more is known

about COVID-19, the public health bodies in the UK have reviewed the most up to date information

about COVID-19 against the UK HCID criteria. They have determined that several features have now

changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall), and there is now

greater clinical awareness and a specific and sensitive laboratory test, the availability of which

continues to increase.

The Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens (ACDP) is also of the opinion that COVID-19 should

no longer be classified as an HCID.

The need to have a national, coordinated response remains, but this is being met by the government’s

COVID-19 response (https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus).

Cases of COVID-19 are no longer managed by HCID treatment centres only. All healthcare workers

managing possible and confirmed cases should follow the updated national infection and prevention

(IPC) guidance for COVID-19 (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/wuhan-novel-coronavirus-infectionprevention-and-control), which supersedes all previous IPC guidance for COVID-19. This guidance

includes instructions about different personal protective equipment (PPE) ensembles that are

appropriate for different clinical scenarios.

Definition of HCID

In the UK, a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) is defined according to the following criteria:

acute infectious disease typically has a high case-fatality rate may not have effective prophylaxis or treatment

often difficult to recognise and detect rapidly ability to spread in the community and within healthcare settings

requires an enhanced individual, population and system response to ensure it is managed effectively,

efficiently and safely.