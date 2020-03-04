MAJOR: Turkish Police Fire Teargas on Greek Police as Migrant Crisis Returns

ATHENS – Greek authorities report that the Turkish police used tear gas against Greece police located on the other side of the border, in order to get what are referred to as ‘Syrian refugees’, though already in Turkey for a number of years, into the EU.

Greek law enforcement officials are said to have used tear gas and stun grenades against migrants from Turkey to Greece, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday. Skirmishes occurred near the border town of Kastanis.

The number of migrants crossing the border of Turkey and Greece on Wednesday amounted to 135.8 thousand people, Anadolu agency reported, citing Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soilu. On Tuesday, 130.5 thousand migrants were reported. According to the Greek authorities, about 15 thousand migrants gathered on the Turkish-Greek border on Wednesday. They claim that they prevented about 28 thousand attempts to cross the border and detained 220 people who entered the territory of Greece.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking on Wednesday in Parliament, called on the EU – and Greece in particular – to act in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and respect the rights of refugees and migrants.

“The Greeks are resorting to extreme measures to prevent the flow of migrants. Vessels with refugees are being flooded, people are being shot at to kill, they are being killed. In Athens, one should not forget that a time may come when they themselves will need compassion and help,” Erdogan was quoted Anadolu agency.

However, Erdogan has a demonstrated record of grossly exaggerating such claims.

Erdogan has used the spectre of refugees to influence policy on Turkey within the EU, including Turkey’s militaristic foreign policy adventurism in Syria and now in Libya. In many ways the weaponization of the ‘refugee’ subject is a new-form of soft-power ‘lawfare’ – a grey area between diplomacy and warfare.

This led to a major crisis in recent years, wherein Turkey worked with Germany to frame the start of the Russian campaign in Syria as the ’cause’ of the crisis. At the same time, refugees heading to Europe had long been in Turkey and were not affected by the Russian campaign.

Meanwhile, tensions between Greece and Turkey are very high. The use of irritants by Turkish law enforcement on their Greek counterparts will no doubt give rise to an official complaint.

