MAJOR: Trump Warmly Accepts Russian and Chinese Aid in Coronavirus Fight

WASHINGTON D.C – Moscow has sent a plane with medical equipment to the United States as part of assistance to combat the spread of new coronavirus infection, following a bilateral talk between Putin and Trump via telephone Monday. This was explained at a briefing in the White House by the Donald trump.

Full briefing below:

“Russia sent a very, very large plane with many things, medical equipment. This is very sweet, ” he said.

The President also noted that “some things” were sent by China to combat the coronavirus.

“Other countries have sent us something. I was very surprised, pleasantly surprised, ” said Trump.

According to recent data, in the United States recorded more than 160 thousand cases of infection with a new coronavirus. More than 2.9 thousand people died.

Trump discussed the spread of coronavirus infection and the fight against it with Russian President Vladimir Putin in yesterday’s call.