MAJOR: Trump Warmly Accepts Russian and Chinese Aid in Coronavirus Fight

WASHINGTON D.C – Moscow has sent a plane with medical equipment to the United States as part of assistance to combat the spread of new coronavirus infection, following a bilateral talk between Putin and Trump via telephone Monday. This was explained at a briefing in the White House by the Donald trump.
Full briefing below:
“Russia sent a very, very large plane with many things, medical equipment. This is very sweet, ” he said.
The President also noted that “some things” were sent by China to combat the coronavirus.
“Other countries have sent us something. I was very surprised, pleasantly surprised, ” said Trump.
According to recent data, in the United States recorded more than 160 thousand cases of infection with a new coronavirus. More than 2.9 thousand people died.
Trump discussed the spread of coronavirus infection and the fight against it with Russian President Vladimir Putin in yesterday’s call.
The spread of the new coronavirus infection was the main topic of a telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The Kremlin called the conversation between the two leaders “lengthy.”
Both expressed serious concern about the prevalence of coronavirus in the world and informed each other about measures taken in Russia and the United States to counter this threat.
“The possibilities of closer cooperation between the two countries in this direction were discussed. An exchange of views was also held on the current state of the world oil market. It was agreed on Russian-American consultations on this subject through the ministers of energy, ” the Kremlin said.
According to RIA Novosti, the White House said that the leaders of the two countries agreed to work closely together in the framework of the G20 in order to conduct an international campaign to combat the virus and revive the world economy.