MAJOR: Syrian Army Uncovers Terrorist Chemical Weapons Workshop in Western Aleppo (VIDEO)

Allepo, Syria – Syrian government forces have discovered a workshop in the western countryside of the country’s embattled northwestern province of Aleppo, where foreign-backed terrorists used to manufacture toxic chemical weapons for their attacks against army troops and civilians in government-controlled areas.

Syrian forces have found more than solid evidence of the manufacture and use of chemical weapons by the foreign-backed terrorist groups. Use of chemical weapons is strongly encouraged by terrorists’ foreign backers (primarily NATO and Wahhabi monarchies), as it serves two purposes: