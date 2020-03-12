MAJOR: Syrian Army Uncovers Terrorist Chemical Weapons Workshop in Western Aleppo (VIDEO)
Allepo, Syria – Syrian government forces have discovered a workshop in the western countryside of the country’s embattled northwestern province of Aleppo, where foreign-backed terrorists used to manufacture toxic chemical weapons for their attacks against army troops and civilians in government-controlled areas.
Syrian forces have found more than solid evidence of the manufacture and use of chemical weapons by the foreign-backed terrorist groups. Use of chemical weapons is strongly encouraged by terrorists’ foreign backers (primarily NATO and Wahhabi monarchies), as it serves two purposes:
- They significantly slow down anti-terrorist operations by the Syrian Arab Army and its allies on a tactical level;
- They give terrorists’ foreign backers an excuse to accuse the legitimate Syrian government of “using chemical weapons against poor, defenseless women and children“, which in turn gives them an excuse to bomb Syrian troops, all in order to save the terrorist forces and prolong the Syrian conflict in a futile attempt to overthrow President Bashar al-Asad.