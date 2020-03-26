MAJOR: RUSSIAN MILITARY IN ITALY IN CORONA FIGHT – NATO SHAMED

ROME, [Russian Spring] – Over the past 24 hours in a major move, Russia has sent an unprecedented military humanitarian mission to Italy, a NATO country, which in its official press reports tactfully called “an operational group of military doctors, specialists in the field of virology and epidemiology, with modern equipment for diagnosis and disinfection.”

The wording, which does not mention that these units are belonging of the Russians to the Armed Forces, was chosen from diplomatic considerations so as not to stoke NATO reactions when the real aim is to support Italians in trouble.

It’s no joke, a convoy of Russian troops in full view of Europe is moving through a country that is a member of NATO. Evil tongues will still find a reason to gossip, so why give them an extra reason.

“In fact, Italians were dumbfounded by the speed of our group, they simply were not ready to take our planes in such numbers, ” the Russian military told KP.ru.

“Their capabilities made it possible to land one plane every two hours.”

After the fourth, they prayed: “Make haste, we do not have time.”

We in Moscow stood busy and waited for their team. However, some units to the airfield made a 450-kilometer march.

– And then from Rome there was still a column to go 600 kilometers to Bergamo. Why didn’t they put you closer?

– Just for our big company they decided to allocate the largest airbase. They did not know our capabilities. After the first meeting, at which we informed them that we can – the equipment that arrived there is ready to process up to 20 thousand square meters or 360 cars per hour – they were impressed. And they determined the city of Bergamo for us, which must be completely disinfected. At the same time, they thanked us very much. They do not have such a technique as a class.

Moscow sent 20 such special vehicles to Italy, while in Russia there are over 2,000 of them. Among the equipment is a laboratory capable of doing up to 100 tests for coronavirus per hour. In the homeland – 14 more of the same. That is, no one exposed the rear.

On the way to Bergamo, the convoy stopped for refueling in Florence.

“It’s unusual, of course, to go abroad,” admitted one of the drivers, Senior Sergeant Alexander Matryukhin. “But we are ready to carry out any task.”

– There were no breakdowns. The roads are empty, it’s clear that it is quarantine, ”said Colonel Igor Bogomolov, head of the Research Center. “But those rare cars that meet greet us and give signals.” Nicely.

As it became known to “KP” from a military-diplomatic source, our units will be deployed in Bergamo and carry out tasks both in the city itself and in nearby settlements. Medical specialists are seconded to the central hospital of Bergamo and the officer hospital of the Alpine Corps deployed in the suburbs.

Specialists of radiochemical and biological protection have so far determined the task of disinfecting transport, special treatment of the internal and external walls of hospitals and hospitals, as well as vehicles that transport the dead.

In fact, the Russian military flew to help not a member of the NATO bloc, which is expanding to the East, and not a member of the EU, which amicably extends American sanctions against us.

They help ordinary people who are not guilty of anything. This is primarily a humanitarian, not a political action. At the same time, a dangerous business trip, no doubt, has purely practical benefits.

Russian experts had a unique opportunity to look at the enemy – the coronavirus – in the face, to study its habits, weaknesses.

Test your new technologies and medical developments on it. Prepare to repel the attack already on their land.

Last summer in Sicily, in the city of Messina, I came across a monument to Russian sailors, who in 1908 were the first to help the inhabitants of this city, destroyed by a terrible earthquake.

For several days they raked up the rubble, pulling out Italians buried under the ruins, evacuated women and children on their ships, deployed field kitchens … I think then they did not have a question why this was necessary, maybe it would be easier to stay away. As a result of repeated earthquakes, Russian sailors suffered losses, but continued to save people.

“In the history of Messina, there were thousands of pages of human kindness and generosity,” later wrote the Italian journalist Matilda Sero. “But they entered the most eternal and most imperishable page in this story – fair-haired Slavs, so restrained in appearance and so responsive in business …”

Here they did not forget about the exploit of the Russian sailors. In honor of them, there is a square, three streets, memorial signs hanging … I want to believe, they will not forget about our modern military doctors. Sanctions will pass, and the memory of Russian assistance will certainly remain.