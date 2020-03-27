Trending

MAJOR: Russia Publishes List of Drugs in fight against Covid-19

By Joaquin Flores
coronavirus covid-2019 Girl in mask on the street. Stop pandemic and panic
MOSCOW – The Russian Ministry of Health has published a new list of drugs and recommendations for the prevention and treatment of a new Covid-19 infection.

“An analysis of the literature on clinical experience in managing patients with SARS associated with SARS-CoV and MERSCoV coronaviruses allows us to identify several etiotropic drugs that are recommended to be used in combination,” the report says. “These include lopinavir + ritonavir, chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, and interferon preparations.”

Among the drugs that are undergoing clinical trials in patients with COVID-19, umifenovir, remdesivir, and favipiravir are also noted. These funds can be used in the treatment of patients with COVID-19, the department noted.

It is not yet possible to make an unambiguous conclusion about the effectiveness of drugs. Therefore, it is permissible to use them by decision of the medical commission, if the potential benefit to a person exceeds the risk, noted in the recommendations.

Various media have repeatedly published data on the efficacy of the combination of the anti-malarial drug Plaquenil (Hydroxychloroquine), as well as the combinations hydroxychloroquine + azithromycin (a semi-synthetic antibiotic of the azalide subclass). Just recently the Russian development company Gero announced that among the existing drugs there are at least 10 that can theoretically suppress the reproduction of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (Covid-19) in the human body.

  • image from Russian ‘stop coronavirus’ PSA
Joaquin Flores1917 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

