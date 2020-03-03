Trending

MAJOR: Kosovo Loses Majority in UN – More States Do NOT Recognize Kosovo than Do

By Joaquin Flores
BELGRADE – Sierra Leone has withdrawn recognition of Kosovo as an independent state, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said to Sputnik. The FM is on an official visit to the country today,

 

Sierra Leone, located in West Africa off the Atlantic coast, is the 18th state to withdraw recognition of Kosovo as an independent state.

“It is with particular pleasure that I can show a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stating that Sierra Leone is withdrawing recognition of Kosovo as an independent state and will respect the results of the dialogue, with the intervention of the EU and the UN,” Dacic said.

The head of Serbian diplomacy says that currently, out of 193 UN members, 92 countries recognize Kosovo as an independent country, 96 countries do not recognize Kosovo, while five countries are in a fluid stance, ie they mostly recognize Kosovo, but no longer vote for Kosovo.

“This means that Kosovo no longer has a majority in the UN,” Dacic told Tanjug.

He said that this “recognition” of Kosovo’s independence was of particular importance for Belgrade and recalled that Sierra Leone was among the first countries to recognize Kosovo’s independence in 2008.

Dacic said he had successful talks with the President of the Republic in Freetown, that it was agreed that bilateral relations, which had been stalled for years, be improved.

“The president has instructed the Foreign Ministry to reconsider its position on Kosovo’s recognition,” Dacic said.

Dacic also said that the visit of President Sierra Leone is expected in June, before which the Foreign Minister will come to Serbia to prepare the visit.

Sputnik Russia

Joaquin Flores

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

