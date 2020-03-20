MAJOR: Iraqi Official Reveals US Assistance to ISIS Terrorists in Iraq-Syria Border Desert

BAGHDAD/WASHINGTON, D.C. – A senior Iraqi official warned that the ISIL/ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Levant/Syria, also known as the Daesh) terrorists are being supported by the United States and their Western and Wahhabi allies in the western deserts of al-Anbar along the border with Syria.

“The US is increasing its forces in al-Anbar and monitors the bordering line between Iraq and Syria,” Head of Badr Organization’s Office in al-Anbar Qusai al-Anbari told the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news website on Thursday.

He added that the United States of America is attempting to transfer the largest-ever number of Islamic State terrorists into Iraq, adding that the terrorists are supported by Washington in the desert areas of al-Anbar after arriving from Syria through American heliborne operations.

Al-Anbari warned that certain Iraqi sides are also attempting to facilitate the ISIS traffic into Iraq’s western deserts in support of terrorism following a clandestine agreement with the US. Al-Anbari had cautioned in April that the US stationed 700 ISIS terrorists in western al-Anbar to target the Iraqi security forces.

He said that the US military men stationed in occupied bases in the al-Anbar province used the ISIS terrorists in disguise as ordinary people to target the Iraqi forces in desert areas of the region. Al-Anbari was quoted by al-Ma’aloumeh as saying that the US forces deployed in Ein al-Assad and al-Habaniyeh bases in al-Anbar deserts in western Iraq were using a new method to attack the Iraqi security forces.

He added that they disguise the Islamic State terrorists as shepherds and tribesmen to launch attacks against the Iraqi security forces, Hashd al-Shaabi and civilians in al-Anbar desert. Al-Anbari said that the US forces have even prepared livestock for the Islamic State terrorists to disguise them as shepherds, all with the aim of confusing the Iraqis and make them easier targets for the terrorists.