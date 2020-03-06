Reinforcements from the ranks of terrorist groups in the Middle East arrived at the Kiev militants on the front line with the Lugansk People’s Republic, according to the Office of the People’s Police of the LPR.

“Due to the low staffing of units of the armed forces of Ukraine and the unsatisfactory level of combat training of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian leadership continues to attract Islamic mercenaries from the countries of the Middle East to the punitive operation zone in the Donbass,” said Ivan Filiponenko, press officer of the UNM.

The defense department of the Republic announced the information received by the intelligence: in the area of ​​n. Muratovo arrived two trucks with ammunition.

According to eyewitnesses, together with the ammunition, up to ten unknown people of eastern appearance in black uniform arrived at the temporary deployment point of the 93rd brigade.

“It was possible to establish that these persons belonged to the radical Islamist group Jabhat Fath al-Sham (formerly Jebhat al-Nusra) and arrived from Severodonetsk, where they were trained under the leadership of the militants of Hizb-ut-Tahrir-al- Islami “. In this connection, we expect an increase in the intensity of provocative attacks and the work of enemy sabotage reconnaissance groups in order to aggravate the situation in this direction, ” Filiponenko said.

Note that n. Muratovo is located on the other side of the front line from the long-suffering village of Donetsk, which has been covered by shells for 6 years.