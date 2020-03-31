Here’s how Moscow is Quarantining All Citizens – Basic Q & A

Against the background of the transition of Muscovites and residents of the Moscow region to the quarantine regime, questions inevitably arise, and the deputy mayor of Moscow, Anastasia Rakova, answers them at the request of the operational headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Is it possible to go to the sports grounds near the house?

No, sites are closed due to the risk of coronavirus spread.

Can I enter and leave the city?

It is permitted to leave the capital and enter it.

How will clinics work?

We divided the flow into healthy people and people with signs of viral infection. We ask citizens to postpone visits to the clinic if this does not affect their health. If medical care is needed, we recommend calling a doctor at home. We have strengthened the home-based service – more than 1000 people are additionally involved. For people with chronic diseases, drugs are prescribed and given immediately for six months.

A trip of a person under the age of 65 to a clinic – a violation of self-isolation?

Quit for emergency medical care. If possible, it is better to postpone the visit.

As for planned operations, is this a violation of the isolation regime?

No. Surgical, oncological care, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hemodialysis and a number of other types of medical care will be provided to citizens.

How do taxi services work?

There are no restrictions.

How many patients with coronavirus are treated at home? Do they comply with quarantine? Do they receive drugs for treatment?

If the patient is not 65 years old, the disease is mild, the doctor can prescribe treatment at home. In such cases, it is not always necessary to take medicine. But when drugs are needed, antiviral therapy is free and delivered from the clinic. More than 500 people are treated at home, comply with the regime. Unfortunately, there are exceptions. Already the fourth patient violated the quarantine regime, now he is hospitalized. A prerequisite for home treatment will be the provision of a patient’s geolocation around the clock.