Explosion rocks military unit near Moscow, four injured

By Joaquin Flores
An explosion occurred in the area of a military unit near the village of Krasnaya Poyma in Lukhovitsy, Moscow Region.

Local media report several victims, according to preliminary information, among them there are conscripts.

According to various sources, four or five people were injured, one of them is in serious condition. The military prosecutor’s office works at the scene.

 

UPDATED

A TASS source in emergency services clarifies that, according to preliminary information, the explosion occurred in a garage in the territory of the unit.

As a result of the incident, three military servicemen and one contractor were injured.

There is no threat to the lives of the victims; the circumstances of the incident are currently being clarified.

 

