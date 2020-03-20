DOJ Quietly Drops Case Against Russian ‘Troll Farm’ They Accused of Meddling in 2016 Election

FRN happily republishes this piece, as our team was placed square in the middle of the Russian Troll Army investigation, wherein our parent organization CSS was the subject of a US House Intel Committee briefing related to the failed Mueller investigation. Googling about this, with our names and Fort Russ News and Syncretic Studies reveals a lot – J. Flores, EiC

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Justice Department decided to quietly drop their case against the Russian “troll farm” the Internet Research Agency while the coronavirus was distracting everyone.

This indictment was the crux of the entire Mueller investigation that was supposed to prove Russian meddling and yet his team shared “no evidence” this group was guilty of the crimes they were accused of.

Cartoonist Ted Rall @TedRall The story that the Russiagate conspiracy story has completely collapsed will be lost in the flood of coronavirus news, but there you go. It was BS all along, just as intelligent people knew. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/03/drops-case-russian-firm-accused-2016-vote-meddling-200317012914726.html … 28 Twitter Ads info and privacy

From AFP, “US drops case against Russian firm accused of 2016 vote meddling”:

The US Justice Department on Monday abruptly dropped its criminal case against a company controlled by an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which allegedly funded the campaign to meddle in the United States’ 2016 elections. Just weeks before the trial was to begin, the Justice Department announced it was withdrawing the eight-count indictment of Concord Management and Consulting, a company owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin. Concord, which funds the St Petersburg-based troll factory the Internet Research Agency, was part of an indictment against 13 Russian individuals and three companies – one of the major outcomes of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 22-month investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 vote. The Internet Research Agency, Mueller charged, actively pumped disinformation, memes and fake news into social media through false accounts to influence US voters and tilt the election four years ago to help President Donald Trump.

Michael Bloomberg couldn’t win one state spending some $400 million but we’re supposed to believe this group swayed the election with a few hundred thousand in social media ads and D-tier memes.

In a filing in Washington federal district court, the Justice Department said that Concord’s tactics of trying to use US law and court procedures to prise out classified intelligence related to the evidence against it was a threat to national security. “The government has concluded that further proceedings as to Concord, a Russian company with no presence in the United States and no exposure to meaningful punishment in the event of conviction, promotes neither the interests of justice nor the nation’s security,” it said. Concord was the only one of three Russian companies and 25 Russian individuals charged by Mueller to be brought to trial. The rest are considered out of reach of US law, but the charges against them – including Prigozhin – remain in place. The Justice Department said recent rules changes regarding evidence based on classified US intelligence made it harder to proceed in the case without exposing secrets.

The IRA is out of reach of US law.

Mueller’s team never expected them to defend themselves in court.

Nonetheless, the Russkies called their bluff and filed for discovery. The Justice Department then dragged their feet for two years before dropping the case just before trial, citing bulls**t about “national security” as headlines were dominated by news about the coronavirus pandemic.

Prigozhin tried to fire back on Tuesday by vowing to file a $50 billion lawsuit for being “wrongfully persecuted” but it garnered few headlines and any such case will no doubt just be thrown out in court.

It’s remarkable that almost no Americans will even know this is how the story ended.