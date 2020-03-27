According to the Ministry of Defense, in the Western and Central military districts, special exercises began to localize emergency situations (ES) related to the possible threat of the spread of viral infections.

The verification of the troops’ readiness for solving the tasks of localizing such emergencies, in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Russia, takes place from March 25 to 28.

The press service of the department said that as part of the exercises, a whole range of measures was planned to increase the preparedness of the troops for emergencies associated with a possible epidemic of viral infections, which will end with special tactical exercises at seven training sites of the Western and Central military districts.

“In practical actions at the training grounds“ Kirillovsky ”,“ Pogonovo ”,“ Mulino ”,“ Sverdlovsky ”,“ Roshchinsky ”,“ Chebarkulsky ”and“ Yurginsky ”will be involved units of the airborne forces, Strategic Rocket Forces, troops RHB protection, engineering troops and medical support organizations central subordination.

During the exercises, the tasks related to the implementation of the entire complex of quarantine and medical measures, as well as the disinfection of the terrain and objects in the designated areas will be worked out in practice, ” the Ministry of Defense said.

During the exercises, engineering troops will carry out fortification work, medical units will work out medical and evacuation tasks for special purposes. Medical support units will carry out sanitary and anti-epidemic measures, and logistics units will have to fulfill the tasks of organizing accommodation and meals in the field.

The Ministry of Defense added that the mobile posts of radiation, chemical and biological defense units will work at landfills in the Leningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Voronezh and Kursk regions. They have to identify the foci and boundaries of the areas of conditional infection.

“In order to maintain the quarantine regime and prevent the spread of“ infection ”, military policemen excluded access to people and vehicles in designated areas, organized patrolling of the area using outdoor video surveillance systems and unmanned aerial vehicles,” the agency warned.

The collection of information and analysis of the epidemiological situation in the areas of operations of the troops around the clock is carried out on the basis of the regional command center of the headquarters of the Western military district in St. Petersburg.

The Russian army has repeatedly proved its full combat and technical readiness to act in any emergency. In particular, she demonstrated this by providing assistance to Italy, suffering from the epidemic of coronavirus .

Despite attempts by some forces, including in Italy itself, to discredit Russia and say that the assistance provided by the Russian army is meaningless and ineffective, the Italians themselves were sincerely glad for such important support .