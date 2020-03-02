CORONA – THE VIRUS AND THE CURE

The first thing I want to say is that as I write this, I have a pretty bad cough. But don’t worry, you cannot catch it by reading this article. It’s not coronavirus, of course, but I am taking the cure anyway. No, wait, not that cure, this one!

Here are the facts about the coronavirus – According to this live update site, as of 8:00 AM, Feb 29th, 2020, coronavirus has infected 85,234 people, worldwide, of whom 2,924 have died, and 39,550 have already completely recovered. And while no statistics on the virus can be 100% accurate, this site, based on national health ministries and MSM reports, seems as honest and reliable as any. I believe it is a good place from which we can draw some important overall statistical conclusions. One of the most important facts is that of the 85,000+ confirmed cases in the entire world (currently reported in 60 countries) 79,000+ are in China. That’s 93%. The other 59 countries account for 7%, between them all.

South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan have reported over 100 cases each, with Hong Kong and Singapore close to 100 each, and most other countries less than 50 cases (cases, NOT fatalities), the majority of which are still in the single digits. The highest concentration of fatal infections have occurred in Asian males in their 70’s and 80’s who smoked. Of the 2,924 deaths reported worldwide, 2,835 have been in China. That’s 97%. According to preliminary studies there is a real connection between ethnicity and gender and susceptibility – over 90% of Asians who are exposed to the virus will catch the disease, (though not necessarily die or even develop symptoms) and around 50% of Europeans and North Americans will.

The infection rate at the Wuhan epicenter is well below 1% of the city’s population, and the fatality rate for those infected is running at about 2.7%, with almost 50% of those infected already recovered. If you extrapolate the total infection number even just to the population of China, the infection rate drops to below 1/100th of 1%. That doesn’t seem so scary, now, does it?

The 1918 – 1920 Spanish Flu epidemic can be compared to the Coronavirus, at least as far as fatalities per infection rates go. The Spanish Flu killed about 3% of those infected, Coronavirus has a fatality rate of about 2.7%. (NOTE – That’s two point seven, NOT twenty seven.) And while many in the MSM are comparing the potential lethality of the corona virus to the Spanish flu epidemic that killed 50 million people world wide, a 2013 statistical study done by the AIR Worldwide Research and Modeling Group “characterized the historic 1918 pandemic and estimated the effects of a similar pandemic occurring today using the AIR Pandemic Flu Model”. In the model, “a modern day ‘Spanish flu’ event would result in 188,000–337,000 deaths in the United States, approximately 1/10th of 1% of the US population of 330 million. In the USA, cigarette smoking is directly linked to 340,000 deaths annually. Medical mistakes in the USA kill between 220,000 and 400,000 Americans every year. Cigarettes and hospitals are far more dangerous than the coronavirus. In fact, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, a bio-engineer with four degrees from M.I.T., makes the point that if the coronavirus statistics from China are applied to the whole world ( worst case scenario), air pollution, high blood pressure, vitamin A deficiency and “not eating enough vegetables” will still all have higher annual mortality rates than the coronavirus worst case scenario. (Check out this 5 min vid segment from RT that aired on Feb 28th. It’s a good one.)

It should also be noted that the Spanish Flu variant of 1918 – 1920 was in fact an H1N1 virus, like the one that started in the USA in 2009, spread to 214 countries, infected 1.6 million and killed 286,000 people world wide, with a fatality to infection rate of 17%, more than 5 times as deadly as this year’s coronavirus. That was barely ten years ago and most people don’t even remember it. Do you remember the H5N1 bird flu from 1997? It only infected 81 people but it killed more than half of them. I’m not saying coronavirus isn’t bad, but then, I don’t have it. But this guy has it, and that’s what he’s saying… So between him and the Brit who cured it with whiskey, along with what experts are saying and above all, the statistics, I do say don’t be like Robert Smith and get “so scared you shiver like a child.” Panic is more contagious than any virus, and fear is the enemy. The mortal enemy.

So, if the health impact of the virus itself is not that big of a deal, what is, and why is everybody freaking out? With panic buying from the UK to New Zealand, Hawaii, Canada, to armed gangs stealing toilet paper in Hong Kong, the main points of interest and importance seem to me to be how it’s being presented, how people all over the world are reacting, and the economic impact.

To me, this seems a lot like an experiment by the global ruling class and their media disinfo apparatus, an experiment in global social engineering to see just how badly they can confuse and scare people into a Pavlovian panic response with nothing more than bullshit, fearmongering and distortion of facts. The people doing this panic buying are idiots. Not because they are just naturally stupid, (though they may well be) but because they are scared. Fear is THE most debilitating force in the human psyche, and there are a couple of ironclad rules about fear that always apply. One, you cannot be happy if you are afraid. It is impossible. And Two, you cannot be smart (or honorable) if you are panicking. It is impossible. The definition of “panic” is “a sudden sensation of fear, which is so strong as to dominate or prevent reason and logical thinking, replacing it with overwhelming feelings of anxiety and frantic agitation consistent with an animalistic fight-or-flight reaction.

Just look how fucking stupid these people are! Buying (and stealing!) toilet paper in response to a potential but unlikely influenza pandemic. These are just panic reactions, of exactly zero help, which waste energy and resources that might just be needed for something else. How the hell is a stockpile of toilet paper going to help anybody if the new Spanish Flu comes to town? Well, actually, if the global elite can scare the shit out of millions of people around the world just by saying “BOO! It’s the boogie man!”, maybe toilet paper is exactly what they need. If your rulers can say “Boo!” and you panic, it’s exactly the same as them saying “Jump!”, and you jump. So don’t do it.

Is the coronavirus a biological weapon created and released by the USA and its masters against China’s population and economy? I don’t know, but I wouldn’t doubt it. They probably have the technical ability, and they are certainly evil enough to do so. It could not only be a devastating attack on the Chinese economy, but could also serve as a good fake excuse for the next global depression. It’s also a tailor made excuse for more surveillance and control of people, movement and information and even the imposition of martial law. One thing that can be said of the anglo-zionist nazis – if they can create a weapon, they will use it. And they probably do have the technology. The US military has at least 25 bioweapon labs all over the world, including in Ukraine.

One of the best articles I’ve read on the subject of the coronavirus, by Steven Corbett of the Corbett Report, is entitled, “Coronavirus: The “Cures” will be Worse Than the Disease”. He makes a good point – “The hype and fear and panic and pandemonium surrounding this (supposed) outbreak is going to be far worse than the disease... And the more the population panics, the more they play into the globalists’ hands.” Panic is what this is really all about.

So don’t panic. Wash your hands, get plenty of sleep, if you get the sniffles, try some whiskey and honey. Eat your vegetables. Like they say over at Zero Hedge, “On a long enough timeline, the survival rate for everyone drops to zero.” So don’t waste your time shivering in fear on top of a stockpile of looted toilet paper. Enjoy life while you’re still kicking. Don’t be afraid of death, or anything else. I’ve led a very risky life, most people (including myself) never expected me to make it to eighteen, but I’ll be sixty if I make it to my next birthday. And if I don’t, that’s OK too. I ain’t scared. I’ve had not one, but several, near death experiences, and I’ve done my share of LSD and DMT, I’ve seen the other side. It does exist, and it’s nice. You’ll see. It’s what the Lakota Warriors meant with their battle cry, “Hoka Hey!”, which means “Today is a good day to die.” Live your life, and have a good day!

“So live your life that the fear of death can never enter your heart. When it comes your time to die, be not like those whose hearts are filled with the fear of death, so that when their time comes they weep and pray for a little more time to live their lives over again in a different way. Sing your death song and die like a hero going home.” – Tecumseh