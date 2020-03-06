CORONA MUTATION: Virus May Remain in Stealth State for Prolonged Period in Asymptomatic Carriers

WUHAN, China – Chinese scientists have identified changes in the clinical symptoms of patients infected with Covid-19 coronavirus infection at different times, according to a draft study published on the Social Science Research Network (SSRN).

Specialists observed 89 patients at the Wuhan University People’s Hospital. They were divided into two groups. The first, of 31 people, were those who entered the hospital from January 16 to 22, the second – 58 people hospitalized from January 23 to 29. The second group consisted mainly of women (45 out of 58, or 77.6 percent), while the first group comprised 45.2 percent.

It is noted that the first group experienced more symptoms such as fever (67.7 percent), loss of strength (41.9 percent) and muscle pain (22.6 percent). In 32.3 percent of patients of the first group, a weak sputum production was observed, while in the second, such a symptom was noticed only in 6.9 percent.

Other symptoms (cough, nausea, diarrhea and chest tightness) in the two groups did not differ significantly. In addition, 54.2 percent of patients in the first group had a decreased level of lymphocytes.

“Observations from this study suggest that the initial symptoms of recently infected patients are more latent, and that a new type of coronavirus can gradually change into a virus similar to the flu, or that the virus may be in a stealth state for a long time in the body of asymptomatic carriers, ” the study says.

The authors of the report emphasize that the clinical symptoms at different periods may differ due to mutations of the virus, which is already transmitted in the third and fourth generation. In addition, asymptomatic carriers appeared, therefore, according to doctors, it is necessary to determine the differences in the clinical symptoms of people who became ill at different times.

On New Year’s Eve, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization of an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in Wuhan. Experts have identified the causative agent of the disease – a new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The WHO recognized the outbreak as an emergency of international importance and gave the disease its official name – Covid-19.

According to the latest data, the number of people infected in mainland China exceeded 80.5 thousand, 3042 died, more than 53.7 thousand people were cured. Outside of China, coronavirus was recorded in more than 70 countries, 267 people died.