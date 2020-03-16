China Comes to Italy’s Rescue as the Country Faces 25,000+ COVID-19 Cases, Forced to Leave Patients Over 80 to Die, While EU Ignores Pleas for Help

ROME – Italy’s coronavirus cases increased by over 3,500 cases in the past 24 hours with 368 deaths coming as a result of the pandemic, Head of Italy’s Civil Protection Department Angelo Borrelli announced on Sunday.
“Unfortunately, the number of deaths is 368,” Borrelli said at a briefing, bringing the total number to 1,809, World News reported.
Nonetheless, 369 people have fully recovered from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the health authorities. At the same time, more than 3,500 new cases have been registered, taking the overall number – including recoveries – to over 24,700 cases.
Italy remains the worst-hit nation in Europe and the fastest spreading number of cases in the world, despite having gone into complete lockdown last week. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday declared that the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most nations are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.
Worse yet, Italian authorities will be forced to begin denying intensive care to coronavirus patients over the age of 80 or in poor health, The Telegraph reported on Sunday, citing an official document. Citing the text prepared by a crisis management unit in Turin province, the British daily said that doctors fear the patients denied intensive care will “in effect be left to die”.
The unit has drawn up a protocol, seen by The Telegraph, that will determine which patients receive treatment in intensive care and which do not if there are insufficient spaces, the report added. The newspaper reported that the document was produced by the civil protection department of Piedmont, one of the areas most affected by the virus outbreak.
“The criteria for access to intensive therapy in cases of emergency must include age of less than 80 or a score on the Charlson comorbidity Index (which indicates how many other medical conditions the patient has) of less than 5,” the paper cited the official document as saying.
The country reported 368 new coronavirus fatalities in its daily bulletin Sunday, the largest death toll increase since the start of the outbreak on February 20. Compared to Saturday, the death toll has risen by more than 25% to 1,809, and infections were up by 17% to reach 24,747. The fatality rate, particularly high in Italy, is 7.3%.
The number of patients in intensive care – a closely watched figure given the shortage of hospital beds in frontline regions – rose by about 10%, to 1,672, including 767 in Lombardy. Lombardy, which surrounds Milan, is the region worst hit by the outbreak, with 13,272 cases and 1,218 deaths. In Lazio, the region that includes Rome, cases increased by 22% to 436.
EU once again showed complete impotence and incompetence in dealing with the crisis and helping one of its most important members. However, a country almost 8,000 km away, which is literally on the other side of the planet, already responded to the urgent pleas for help. China is sending not just medications, but also doctors to help the exhausted Italian doctors who have been battling the virus all by themselves.