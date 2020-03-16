China Comes to Italy’s Rescue as the Country Faces 25,000+ COVID-19 Cases, Forced to Leave Patients Over 80 to Die, While EU Ignores Pleas for Help

ROME – Italy’s coronavirus cases increased by over 3,500 cases in the past 24 hours with 368 deaths coming as a result of the pandemic, Head of Italy’s Civil Protection Department Angelo Borrelli announced on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, the number of deaths is 368,” Borrelli said at a briefing, bringing the total number to 1,809, World News reported.

Nonetheless, 369 people have fully recovered from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the health authorities. At the same time, more than 3,500 new cases have been registered, taking the overall number – including recoveries – to over 24,700 cases.

Italy remains the worst-hit nation in Europe and the fastest spreading number of cases in the world, despite having gone into complete lockdown last week. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday declared that the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most nations are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.

Worse yet, Italian authorities will be forced to begin denying intensive care to coronavirus patients over the age of 80 or in poor health, The Telegraph reported on Sunday, citing an official document. Citing the text prepared by a crisis management unit in Turin province, the British daily said that doctors fear the patients denied intensive care will “in effect be left to die”.