BREAKING: VIDEO – FSB THWARTS ISIS ATTACK IN SOUTHERN RUSSIA

MOSCOW – Employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation prevented the attack in Krasnodar.

As a result of the measures taken, a citizen of Russia born in 1993, involved in the preparation of this crime, was arrested.

An improvised explosive device was found in the detainee’s car, and correspondence with members of the international terrorist group ISIS , exposing his criminal intentions, was found in the means of communication used.

Investigative actions are ongoing.