MOSCOW – Employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation prevented the attack in Krasnodar.
- Advertisement -
As a result of the measures taken, a citizen of Russia born in 1993, involved in the preparation of this crime, was arrested.
An improvised explosive device was found in the detainee’s car, and correspondence with members of the international terrorist group ISIS , exposing his criminal intentions, was found in the means of communication used.
Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.