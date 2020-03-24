Trending

BREAKING: TOKYO OLYMPICS CANCELLED

By Joaquin Flores
TOKYO -The Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo are postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was announced today, March 24, by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Earlier today, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach held telephone conversations, during which the Japanese Prime Minister proposed postponing the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“In the current environment and based on the information provided today by WHO, the IOC President [Thomas Bach] and Japanese Prime Minister [Shinzo Abe] concluded that the Olympic Games in Tokyo should be postponed to a date after 2020, but no later than summer 2021 to ensure the health of athletes, all participants in the Games and the international community, the report said. “The leaders agreed that the Tokyo Olympics could be a beacon of hope for the world in these turbulent times, and the Olympic flame could be the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world is currently located.” Therefore, it was decided that the Olympic flame would remain in Japan. It was also decided that the competition would retain the name Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. ”

The Games in Tokyo were to be held from July 24 to August 9, the Paralympic Games from August 25 to September 6. According to the latest data, about 350 thousand people were infected with coronavirus infection in the world, about 16 thousand deaths were recorded.

For the entire history of the Olympic Games, they are carried forward for the fourth time. The 1916 Olympics, which was supposed to be held in Berlin, was canceled due to the First World War. The 1940 Games were planned to be held in Tokyo, but in 1938 the Japanese side refused to hold competitions, and they were moved to Helsinki. In May 1940, the Olympics was finally canceled due to the Second World War, the same fate befell the 1944 Olympic Games, which were to be held in London.

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

