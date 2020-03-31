BREAKING: Terrorists Blow-up Turkish pipeline carrying Iranian fuel supplies

ANKARA – Today, March 31, unidentified persons blew up a gas pipeline through which Iranian “blue fuel” was delivered to Turkey.

Information about this has appeared in both the Iranian and Turkish media.

According to the National Gas Company of Iran, the explosion occurred on the territory of Turkey in the area of ​​the Bazergan border with Iran.

Also on the web appeared video frames from the scene of the explosion.

The authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that they are searching for intruders, but there is no information about the identities of the performers and customers.