BREAKING: Netanyahu under Quarantine for likely Covid-19 Infection

TEL AVIV – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his closest advisers will begin to comply with the quarantine regime in connection with suspicions that they have the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19). This was announced today, March 30th, in the office of the head of government, explaining that the self-isolation regime will be in effect until the end of the epidemiological investigation conducted by the Ministry of Health of the Zionist state, Ynet portal reports.

Netanyahu and his advisers were quarantined after a coronavirus infection was detected by Rivka Paluh , assistant to the head of government for relations with the religious sector and the Knesset (parliament) . A message circulated by the prime minister’s office on Monday morning indicated that Paluh had been in contact with the head of government, his advisers, and a number of ministers over the past few days.

- Advertisement -

Rivka Paluh was tested for coronavirus after her husband became ill and was hospitalized. She herself felt well, but the test result confirmed infection with coronavirus.

The Prime Minister’s office clarified that the last time Paluh met with Netanyahu on March 27th, and the conversation between them was held in compliance with the distance recommended by the Ministry of Health.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Health on March 30th, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection reached 4347. This is 482 more than the day before. The condition of 80 patients is characterized as severe (of which 63 are connected to mechanical ventilation devices), 134 are of moderate severity. Since the beginning of the outbreak of coronavirus, 15 Israelis have died, 134 have recovered.