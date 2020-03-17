MOSCOW – The 77-year-old Russian writer and publicist Eduard Veniaminovich Savenko known better by his partisan name Eduard Limonov died today, March 17. This was announced in his telegram channel by State Duma deputy Sergei Shargunov. He did not name the cause of Limonov’s death.

Information about the death was confirmed in the telegram channel of the Other Russia party founded by Limonov. Limonov was the founder of the National Bolshevik Party in Russia, one which was later banned and then reformed as the Other Russia Party. Its members have been active in the conflict in Ukraine.

The Nazbol movement also involved Russian philosopher, Alexandr Dugin, now founder of the Eurasian Movement.

Limonov was at one-time a Soviet dissident living in New York, where he was a novelist. He would return to Russia during the times of uncertainty of the 1990’s.

The Nazbol movement is tremendously misunderstood by western audiences, and is wrongly considered a far-right movement.

Rather, within the Russian sphere it is involved in numerous united and popular fronts with dissident left-groups in Russia who are opposed to what they view as neoliberal and oligarchical tendencies within Putin’s Russia. As Putin began to offer relief to the people in Donbass in the face of a neo-nazi supported government in Kiev, Limonov softened his criticisms of the Russian leader, viewing his stance against neo-liberal misanthropic fascism as a positive development.

The Nazbol movement was one of the first examples of what the English sociologist Anthony Giddens wrote about in his 1994 book, Beyond left and right. Dr. Giddens was also a practitioner of interdisciplinarity, a feature of more recently founded think tanks such as the very Center for Syncretic Studies which advises the editorial line of FRN.

The ‘Beyond left and right’ trope was used throughout the 90’s and 00’s by groups which critics termed the ‘new right’, even while the primary focus of this ‘new right’ in France and England were the historic demands of the far-left: socialism, anti-capitalism, workers’ empowerment, and opposition to neo-liberal austerity.

Subsequent far-right groups have taken up the mantle of the term ‘new right’ as well as the slogan ‘beyond left and right’, despite its origins with Dr. Giddens.

Such a vector was inevitable after much of the credit-bubble fueled Baby Boomer generation led the mainstream ‘radical’ left into the dark corners of identity politics.

Such an understanding has proven prescient, with the radical politics of the present time coming to apparently represent the worst of libertarian horse-shoe theory fears. From the campaigns of Gabbard in the US to Le Pen in France, this change of the political terrain can in many ways be traced back to the avant garde political orientation of Limonov.

Limonov was viewed as more of an aestheticist, artist, visionary and practical organizer than a theoretician. His anti-capitalism and socialist worldview was expressed through ideas of propaganda of the deed, and a focus on channeling the raw emotive power of the despair of the youth in the immediate aftermath of the collapse of the USSR.

FRN as the daily press of the New Resistance vanguardist organization in the U.S and Europe, owes some of its inspiration to Limonov.

The Nazbol flag itself rose controversy, and is today banned in the Russian Federation. Critics on the west have wrongly attributed it to being a ‘nazi-communist’ flag, representing a vexillological contradiction. Rather, it bears strong resemblance to one of the original Chinese communist flags and also is nearly identical to the flag made by Palestinian resistance leader George Habash’s group, the Arab Socialist Action Party.