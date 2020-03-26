BREAKING: Missiles strike main US Base in Baghdad

BAGHDAD – Two missiles struck the US Embassy in Baghdad in the Green Zone. This was reported by Al Arabiya, without specifying whether there are injuries and destruction.

After the sounds of explosions were heard, sirens went off at the US diplomatic mission.

Baghdad’s Green Zone is the area where the main government buildings and foreign diplomatic missions are located.

US military operations are also known to be conducted from this location, as well as those in the intelligence sphere.