DONBASS – Heavy shelling has just been reported in the Petrovsky District in Donetsk. According to the sources on the ground, this evening, between 23:00 and 23:30 EET (Eastern European Summer Time), Donetsk airport and train station have been hit with more than 50 shells, all of which have been reported to be heavy-caliber, 120 mm or 152 mm.

FRN will post updates as the situation on the ground develops.