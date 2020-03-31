BREAKING: German State Minister Kills Himself as Coronavirus Hits Economy

BERLIN – Thomas Schaefer, the Finance Minister of Germany’s Hesse State, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how to cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, State Premier Volker Bouffier said on Sunday.

Schaefer, 54, was found dead near a railway track on Saturday. The Wiesbaden prosecution’s office stated that they believe he died by suicide, Al-Jazeera reported.