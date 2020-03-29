BREAKING: China Declares Victory over Coronavirus Epidemic

BEIJING – Today March 29, the PRC released a statement made by the representative of the State Committee on Healthcare of the People’s Republic of China, Mi Feng, and is quoted by the Xinhua State News Agency.

While Italy and Spain are desperately fighting outbreaks of coronavirus, and more and more sad figures are coming from Iran, the PRC says that the country’s epidemic of coronavirus infection has been stopped.

According to China, judging by the data as of March 28th, the number of active confirmed cases of infection of the country fell below 3 thousand.

All new cases in China are imported; there are 693 of them as of March 28.

In this regard, the authorities announced the possibility of a new round of distribution of SARS-CoV-2 in the country.

Meanwhile, according to WHO, in the United States the number of recorded cases of coronavirus exceeded 85 thousand. 1 243 infected people died.

In this regard, the US authorities established surveillance of citizens through a smartphone in order to track the spread of coronavirus infection in the country.

At the same time, Chongqing tightens quarantine measures for inernational arrivals. Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality has tightened quarantine measures for international arrivals to further guard against imported cases of COVID-19. All people arriving from overseas have to be put under concentrated medical observation for 14 days upon arrival, the local authority on epidemic prevention and control said Thursday.

Normal medical services in Enshi have been gradually resumed as the coronavirus epidemic wanes.

Xinhua reports: