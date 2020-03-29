BREAKING: China Declares Victory over Coronavirus Epidemic

BEIJING – Today March 29, the PRC released a statement made by the representative of the State Committee on Healthcare of the People’s Republic of China, Mi Feng, and is quoted by the Xinhua State News Agency.
While Italy and Spain are desperately fighting outbreaks of coronavirus, and more and more sad figures are coming from Iran, the PRC says that the country’s epidemic of coronavirus infection has been stopped.
According to China, judging by the data as of March 28th, the number of active confirmed cases of infection of the country fell below 3 thousand.
All new cases in China are imported; there are 693 of them as of March 28.
In this regard, the authorities announced the possibility of a new round of distribution of SARS-CoV-2 in the country.
Meanwhile, according to WHO, in the United States the number of recorded cases of coronavirus exceeded 85 thousand. 1 243 infected people died.
In this regard, the US authorities established surveillance of citizens through a smartphone in order to track the spread of coronavirus infection in the country.
At the same time, Chongqing tightens quarantine measures for inernational arrivals. Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality has tightened quarantine measures for international arrivals to further guard against imported cases of COVID-19. All people arriving from overseas have to be put under concentrated medical observation for 14 days upon arrival, the local authority on epidemic prevention and control said Thursday.
Normal medical services in Enshi have been gradually resumed as the coronavirus epidemic wanes.
Xinhua reports:
With a Fuzhou Airlines flight departing Yichang city on Sunday morning, civil aviation service began to resume in central China’s Hubei Province after a suspension for the control of the novel coronavirus outbreak in January.
Flight FU6779 with 64 passengers left the Three Gorges Airport in Yichang for Fuzhou, capital of east China’s Fujian Province.
According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), except for the Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, all passenger and cargo flights on domestic air routes via airports in Hubei were resumed from Sunday.
The province hard hit by the COVID-19 outbreak lifted outbound travel restrictions on highway traffic in all areas except Wuhan on March 25, with all checkpoints at expressway exits, national and provincial-level highways reopened within two days, as the virus outbreak continues to subdue.
Xu Zuoqiang, chairman and general manager of the Three Gorges Airport, said that before the resumption of flights, the airport had carried out a comprehensive disinfection and organized staff training for epidemic control and prevention.
The airport has newly installed thermal imaging equipment for mass body temperature checks on people in the departure and arrival halls. Isolation areas have also been prepared to quarantine people tested with fever.
The CAAC’s central and southern regional subsidiary said that on Sunday, airports in Hubei will have a total of 98 departing flights.
Hubei is a central China air traffic hub. All air traffic control units in the central and southern regions have cooperated to fully ensure the safe and orderly resumption of Hubei civil aviation, the CAAC said.