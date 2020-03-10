An Estimated 85,000 Turkish-Backed Terrorists are Fighting in Syria and Libya, While Thousands are in Terrorist Training Camps in Turkey

ANKARA – According to data collected by sources from the battlefields in Syria and Libya and given to Press TV, there are roughly 85,000 terrorists who enjoy Turkey’s support. Of this number, some 38,500 terrorists are operating under the banner of the National Front for Liberation, which is a coalition of 15 factions, and include the Sham Legion and Ahrar al-Sham. Almost 5,000 of these are in Libya.

Syria

Terrorists are scattered in the northern countryside of the provinces of Hama and Latakia as well as the western, northern and southern countryside of Aleppo, and the eastern, northern and southern countryside of Idlib. Idlib has been a flashpoint over the past weeks. Syrian forces are still in the middle of a battle against terrorists backed by Ankara there.

Syrian forces intercepted and targeted numerous drones belonging to the Turkish military while flying in the skies over a strategic city in Idlib. The flights of Turkish drones in support of terrorists continue even after the deal between Turkey and Russia was signed. Turkish F-16 warplanes even downed multiple Syrian aircraft over Idlib, all in support of terrorist attacks.

The al-Qaeda affiliated Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorists are also backed by Turkey. It was formerly known as al-Nusra Front and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham. Led by Abu Muhammad al-Golani, it consists of 18,000 terrorists. Turkey also backs the so-called ‘Free Syrian Army,’ whose 22,000 terrorists are present in the northeastern countryside of Aleppo. The group is commanded by Haitham al-Ofeisi.

Libya

There is a spike in the number of Turkish-backed terrorists and mercenaries who joined the military operations in Libya, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said. SOHR sources said that the number of Turkish-backed terrorists who arrived in Tripoli up to now has risen to 4,750, while nearly 1,900 others arrived in Turkey to undergo training.