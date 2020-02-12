UPDATE – MAJOR: Syrian Villagers Force US Military Forces to Flee After a Shootout

Qamishli, Al-Hasakah Governorate, northeastern Syria – Residents of two villages of Kharbat Amou and Boyar al-Assi in northeastern Syria staged a protest against the presence of the US troops in the region and hurled stones at the American soldiers, making them retreat from the region.

The Arabic-language service of the Syrian SANA news agency reported that the local residents of the village of Kharbat Amou near Qamishli gathered in support of the Syrian Arab Army which prevented the traffic of four US military vehicles and hurled stones at the American occupation forces.

The US forces were filmed firing at the protesters, killing one of the residents of Kharbat Amou and injuring another one from the village of Hamou.

According to the report, the people of the two villages were angered by the American occupation forces’ violent reaction, attacked and damaged the vehicles. The US military men then demanded for support from their comrades in nearby areas and could flee the scene with their assistance, but some residents of Kharbat Amou said three US fighter jets launched airstrikes on the village after the incident.

in the meantime, the residents of Boyar al-Assi also attacked the US military vehicles with stones and pulled down the US flag. People in northeastern Syria have long been holding protest rallies against the US presence in Syria, demanding their pullout and delivering full control of the region to the Syrian army.