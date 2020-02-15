Trending

VideoEurasiaAnglo 5Germany

The Dresden War Crime: 75 Years Have Passed Since US and UK Air Forces Rained Death on German Civilians

By Joaquin Flores
Dresden, Teilansicht des zerstörten Stadtzentrums über die Elbe nach der Neustadt. In der Bildmitte der Neumarkt und die Ruine der Frauenkirche.
0 1,148

It’s been 75 years since one of the worst events of World War II — the bombing of Dresden. In February 1945, American and British air forces razed the city to the ground. Explosions and fires destroyed at least half of the buildings and claimed tens of thousands of lives. The necessity of the bombing is still a matter of controversy among historians. – Vesti

 

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores1867 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments