Syrian Army Closes in on Strategic City in Idlib

Idlib, Syria- The Syrian Arab Army continued its military operation in eastern Idlib on Sunday, recapturing more territory from the Turkish-backed terrorists in its push towards the vital city of Saraqib. Army troops kicked off a fresh round of their offensive by capturing the three villages north of Ma’arat al-Nauman in the southeastern countryside of Idlib after a bloody battle with remaining terrorists in the area.

Syrian forces managed to seize the villages of Kafr Bateekh, Kafr Dadeij and Inqrati near the Aleppo-Damascus Highway, putting them closer to Saraqib and the key highway of Lattakia-Aleppo — one of the terrorists’ main supply routes to this area from Idlib. On Saturday, the Syrian Army scored another huge advance after it made a push west towards the provincial capital of Idlib.