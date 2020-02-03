Syrian Army Closes in on Strategic City in Idlib

Idlib, Syria- The Syrian Arab Army continued its military operation in eastern Idlib on Sunday, recapturing more territory from the Turkish-backed terrorists in its push towards the vital city of Saraqib. Army troops kicked off a fresh round of their offensive by capturing the three villages north of Ma’arat al-Nauman in the southeastern countryside of Idlib after a bloody battle with remaining terrorists in the area.
Syrian forces managed to seize the villages of Kafr Bateekh, Kafr Dadeij and Inqrati near the Aleppo-Damascus Highway, putting them closer to Saraqib and the key highway of Lattakia-Aleppo — one of the terrorists’ main supply routes to this area from Idlib. On Saturday, the Syrian Army scored another huge advance after it made a push west towards the provincial capital of Idlib.
Storming the defense lines of the terrorists southeast of Saraqib, the army forces liberated the two towns of Lawf and Qamhana. Later, they began to push westward toward the Lattakia-Aleppo Highway and captured the two towns of Armanya and Ma’ar Hatat from the retreating militants.
In recent days, army units have taken back the strategic town of Hish and several villages after eliminating the last gatherings of the terrorists in the western countryside of newly-recaptured Ma’aret al-Nu’aman. The crossroad city of Saraqib is a high priority for the Syrian government, as two major highways go through Saraqib, including the primary route to Aleppo from Idlib.
The fresh military operation by SAA came after those positioned in the de-escalation zone failed to honor a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey and continued to target civilian neighborhoods. The Syrian army forces resumed their military operation against terrorists in Idlib, over multiple ceasefire violations.
The Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria has repeatedly called on terrorists to stop fighting and surrender. Idlib is the last terrorist stronghold in the Arab republic. According to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, liberating the area is essential to putting an end to the country’s conflict.