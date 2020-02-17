SYRIA UPDATE: SAA Makes Big Advances on Multiple Fronts

ALEPPO – The High Command of the Syrian Armed Forces announced today, February 17, the release of dozens of settlements in the west and north-west of Aleppo province as a result of “operations against the positions and fortifications of terrorist organizations.” A corresponding statement was made by the General Staff of the SAR Armed Forces, reports the state news agency SANA.

According to the Syrian command, “it was possible to complete the tasks with high efficiency and in record time.” Full control was restored over dozens of settlements in the west and north-west of the Aleppo province, including Al-Sheikh Ali, Al-Fogg, Orm al-Kubra, Orm al-Sukhra, Kafr Naha, Kafr Dail, Kafr Hamra, Shantara , Babis, Marat al-Artik, Ovoeyjel, Hretan, Khayyan, Anadan, Yanun, Al-Lermon, as well as a large number of strategic heights.

Two more humanitarian crossings, Miznar and Mizhers, have been opened to ensure the safe exit of civilians from the war zone and to “end the nightmare caused by terrorism to which they have been subjected in recent years,” the statement said.

According to some military sources, over the past 24 hours the line of defense of the militants of the Islamist alliance “Khayyat Tahrir al-Sham” (HTS, the leading role in its composition is played by the Jebhat Fath al-Sham terrorist group banned in Russia, the former Jebhat al-Nusra “) And the pro-Turkish” National Liberation Front “(NFO) west of Aleppo is completely collapsed.

Syrian government forces have made significant progress in the province of Aleppo, having regained control of most of the region held by Islamic militants, state media in the Arab Republic reported February 17. The troops of Bashar al-Assad over the past day significantly advanced their positions west of Aleppo. This happened in anticipation of the talks scheduled today for Russia-Turkey to de-escalate in northwestern Syria.

On Sunday, Russian aviation inflicted heavy blows on the positions of the HTS militants, including in the area of ​​the settlement of Anadan, which was then liberated by Syrian forces with the support of pro-Iranian militias. Islamic sources confirm that the militants retreated from the area, including Anadan and the city of Haritan.

“Syrian forces have occupied an area where for eight years they could not take a single village,” says the London-based NGO Syrian Observatory of Human Rights. – In this area, Syrian troops are moving very quickly. The militants left most of the area. ”

Military experts attribute the successes of the Syrian army to the establishment last week of government control over the M-5 strategic highway (Aleppo-Damascus) along its entire length .