Study: Homeless US Student Population Highest in Over A Decade

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new real estate study showed that the population of homeless students in the United States of America has reached the highest level in over ten years. More than one and a half million public school students said they were homeless during the 2017-18 school year, according to the report from the National Center for Homeless Education.

Most of the one and a half million homeless schoolchildren stayed with other families or friends. But some 7 percent weren’t as lucky and were forced to live in abandoned buildings or cars. The data showed an increase of over 100 percent in the number of homeless students reported over a dozen years ago.

“The ripple effect here is real,” Dr. Megan Sandel, a director of the Grow Clinic at the Boston Medical Center, told The New York Times, adding that the housing instability was associated with developmental delays in children and children in fair or poor health.

Students living in unsheltered places also saw an increase of nearly 140 percent. The study found that the crisis was often caused by fluctuating economic conditions, unaffordable housing, and drug addiction. Despite the rising numbers, experts suggest that many families still refrain from reporting homelessness, most likely in order to avoid the stigma associated with it.

This indicates that the problem of homelessness in the US is far more serious than what the reports show. Homelessness for the common public is also growing in large American cities mainly as a result of rising rent prices, despite a drop in the number of people living on streets across most of the US.

The incidence of homelessness is growing faster in the least affordable rental housing markets and cities with skyrocketing home prices, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, DC, according to the study by Zillow, an online real estate database company.