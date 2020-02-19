Shoigu Receives Marshal Haftar to Discuss Libya Solution

MOSCOW- February 19 – The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Army General Sergei Shoigu met with the commander of the Libyan National Army, Marshal Khalifa Haftar. During the negotiations, the situation in Libya was discussed, the Russian military claimed in a statement.

“During the dialogue, the situation in Libya was discussed. The important role of the talks held on January 13 of this year in Moscow was noted to establish a ceasefire and start the process of normalizing the situation in the country, ” the statement said.

The Russian Defense Ministry noted that Shoigu and Haftar confirmed the need to implement the decisions of the Berlin Conference on Libya.

- Advertisement -

“The parties once again noted the lack of alternative political ways to resolve the intra-Libyan crisis, as well as a commitment to the independence, unity and territorial integrity of Libya,” the military department said.

The Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Faiz Saraj, announced late Tuesday, February 18, that it would suspend its participation in talks with the Libyan National Army (LNA) Marshal Khalifa Haftar in Geneva, Al Arabia. ”

Russian ministers of foreign affairs and defense Sergei Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu also met in Rome yesterday with Italian colleagues in the 2 + 2 format, Luigi Di Mayo and Lorenzo Guerini, discussing security and arms control issues. One of the main topics was the situation in Libya.

Military representatives of the warring factions in the Libyan conflict began negotiations under the auspices of the UN in Geneva on February 3rd, aimed at ensuring a ceasefire after 10 months of hostilities on the outskirts of Tripoli, which is controlled by the GNA. This was the result of an agreement reached by the GNA and the LNA upon the conclusion of the Berlin Conference on January 19th to create a ceasefire monitoring committee, according to the “5 + 5” formula: five representatives from each side.